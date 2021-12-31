Two die in hotel pond

Regional News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The deceased refused to wear life jackets, NADMO officer



Police invites NPP's Amoafo Atuobi Yeboah to assist in investigations



Deceased were cruising on the hotel's pond



Two men – Boamponsem Ernest and Kwame Peprah - have died after drowning in Fobidom hotel and recreational center pond in the Ashanti region.



According to reports, the duo were cruising in a boat when it capsized.



Speaking to the media, the National Disaster Management Organisation in the Offinso South Municipality, Rebecca Kusi, said the victims, before their demise were not in their life jackets as required before cruising on the pond.



The police, upon hearing the news visited the hotel facility and subsequently invited the owner, Amoafo Atuobi Yeboah, to assist in investigations.



Meanwhile, two other persons who were rescued were sent to St Patrick’s Hospital for treatment.



“The hotel has a pool and a fish pond. The victims decided to cruise on the pond but they failed to wear life jackets and in the process, they got drowned. So far the two surviving victims are receiving treatment at the hospital,” said Kusi as she confirmed the owner of the facility was with the police as at press time.



The bodies of the deceased have however been deposited at the morgue.