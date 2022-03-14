Two dead in accident at Odododiodio

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Two people have died, while about six others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident that occurred at the Mudor traffic area in the Greater Accra Region.



The two were part of passengers in a Mercedes Benz bus and a Toyota saloon car that collided at the traffic intersection.



On-lookers blamed Sunday’s accident on the non-functioning of the traffic lights.



The dead were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary while the injured were also sent to the same hospital for treatment.



The Mercedes Benz was heading towards Accra from the Korle-Bu stretch while the saloon car was heading towards Korle-Bu.



On reaching the traffic intersection, where the years-old faulty lights are, the two vehicles collided, leaving the two dead and the other six injured.