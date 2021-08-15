Two dead in Juaso accident

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Another fatal accident at Juaso in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti has claimed two lives.



The incident happened on Saturday August 14, 2021 after a speeding Hyundai salon car with a registration number GW 329-20 tried to over take another car but collided an Accra-bound bus is veered off the opposite lane and somersaults.



An eyewitness said, the salon car collided with the bus immediately after overtaking the tipper truck.



All two people in the Hyundai salon car died on the spot.



One of the deceased was identified as Frederick Oduro Cust.



This is the 4th fatal accident in that particular area in two months.



It was around the same spot that Chief Superintendent Abednego Kaakyire, the dispatch rider for the honourable speaker of Parliament died about a week ago.



