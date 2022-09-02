Two dead after tricycle failed brakes at Bodi

Regional News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Two out of four persons onboard a tricycle reportedly died in an accident at Afariwa in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.



As recounted in a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the rider, Kwame Prince, told a reporter that his brakes failed while navigating a sharp curve towards Juaboso.



Due to the drizzling weather at the time, the tricycle loaded with plantain and sugarcane slipped off the road.



An 18-year-old girl on board the tricycle fell in the process and died on the spot, while a woman in her mid-forties died at a hospital some hours later.



The surviving victims are the rider and an 8-year-old girl who is said to be responding to treatment at a health facility.



Meanwhile, the tricycle and the load have been impounded at the Juaboso Police Station pending investigation.



