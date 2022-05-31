Two communities in Sunyani west connected to the national grid

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: Yeboah Isaac

Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West has commissioned a project to connect Tainso and Adoe communities in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono region to the national grid for electricity.



Residents of these communities couldn't hide their joy when their community was finally connected to the national grid for electricity. As their community has been without electricity for several years.



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah said the project was in response to a request made by the communities for electricity. According to him, these two communities add up to 21 communities that have been connected to the national grid.



He indicates that the Akuffo Addo-led government is a listening government and according to him, the extension of electricity to the communities is one of the good things that has happened in the Akuffo Addo's government to the people.

He urged the people to have confidence in him and that he is ready to help address the numerous problems in the area.



He also appealed to the residents to practice energy-saving methods to save energy to conserve energy.



The community members expressed gratitude to the MP and the government for extending electricity to their community.



According to some of them, it was a delight to see light in their community because it would be of economic benefit to them.