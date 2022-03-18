Two children injured, five persons displaced as roof of four bedroom house is ripped off

Regional News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North-East



A four-bedroom house has been destroyed following a light rainstorm that happened on Wednesday (16 March 2022) at Bunkprugu-Zongo in the Bunkprugu-Nakpanduri District of the North-East Region.



The incident happened at about 9:30 PM where residents were already in their beds which led to the recording of two girls being injured. Age, three years and one year old.



The situation has rendered five persons homeless and destroyed foodstuffs, clothes, and electrical gadgets after the house had been ripped off.



The North East Regional NADMO Director, John Alhasssn Kweku confirming the incident to GhanaWeb says that two children (girls) got injured after a light rainstorm that occurred in the Bunkprugu community.



"I had the information from my NADMO Director in the Bunkprugu-Nakpanduri District, that a four-bedroom apartment has been destroyed following a light rainstorm belonging to one Mr. Sambo Musah in Bunkprugu-Zongo which occurred at about 9:30 PM on Wednesday. So my team went to the community to ascertain the situation on the ground. On their arrival, they recorded two injuries and displaced five persons. So we are working out to see what we can do in terms of support", John Alhassan Kweku told GhanaWeb.







He confirmed that the two teenagers who got injured in the incident are currently on admission at the Namiak hospital responding to treatment.



The North East Region in March 2022 has so far recorded two rain-related disasters which destroyed houses and other properties in the West Mamprusi Municipality at Janga and this recent havoc at Bunkprugu in the Bunkprugu-Nakpanduri District.



