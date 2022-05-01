Two car snatchers jailed 40 years

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Asamankese Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams has convicted two car snatchers to a total of 40 years imprisonment.



The convicts are Desmond Okyere,20, a cobbler, and Delay Adu Frank,26, a driver.



The facts of the case presented by the Prosecutor Inspector Samuel Owusu, are that the complainant is a driver in Asamankese while the convicts also live in the same community.



On April 1, 2022, at about 7:30 pm, the complainant was in charge of a Taxicab with registration number GR 6261-21.



The convicts holding black schoolbags and polythene bags at the roadside stopped the driver under false pretense of hiring him to one of the communities near Bungalow, a suburb of Asamankese .



While on their way, the convicts suddenly attacked the driver with an object causing injury to his hand and fingers.





Sensing danger, the complainant abandoned the car while shouting for help.



The two convicts bolted with the taxi but the accused managed to rush to the Asamankese police station to report.



Quickly,the police patrol team pursued the convicts and arrested them.



After investigation, they were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to robbery contrary to section 23(1) and section 149 of criminal offenses Act 1960(29), and Robbery ; contrary to section 149 of the criminal offenses Act 1960(29).



The were found guilty hence sentencing 15 years each on the first count and 20 years each on the second both to be run concurrently.