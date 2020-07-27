Regional News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Two burnt to death in gas explosion at Denkyira Akwaboso

A gas explosion at a store at Denkyira Akwaboso in the Upper Denkyira West District on Sunday, July 26, 2020, has killed two people and injured 16 others.



The blast that occurred at a Gold Refinery shop while some staff were working shattered other shops around.



The huge blast saw the whole building shaking with ceiling fans, windows and other things falling off.



One died on the spot with his body severed beyond recognition and one at the hospital with four critically injured. Twelve others sustained minor injuries.



It is not immediately known what caused the explosion but officials of NADMO and the security agencies’ preliminary investigations revealed that it could be a result of gas leakage.



The names of the dead and injured are yet to be known.



The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Dunkwaw Municipal Hospital morgue while Police commence investigations into the matter.

