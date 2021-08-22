Two brothers in court for causing harm with pepper spray

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Two brothers who allegedly sprayed pepper into the eyes of two men at Teiman have appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court charged conspiracy and causing harm.



Benjamin Adjei Ashong and Patrick Mensah Ashong have pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Sedinam Balokah admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GH¢ 120, 000 with three sureties each.



This was after accused persons’ lawyers Freeman Kwame Ndowu prayed for bail saying it was a bit bizarre that accused persons without any provocation, would pounce on the complainants.



According to defense counsel, his clients were married with kids and they were also self-employed.



Defense Counsel said his clients appear to stand trial any time they were called on.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko did not object to bail.



The matter has been adjourned to September 9.



Narrating the fact of the matter, Chief Inspector Nyarko said accused persons were self-employed and they reside at Teiman.



Prosecution said on August 2, this year, accused persons trialed the complainants on their way to their respective homes and they sprayed the pepper spray into the complainants’ eyes.



The complainants, the prosecution said, were assisted and a report was made to the Police.



The complainants were issued with medical reports to seek medical care.



When the accused persons were arrested, the pepper spray was retrieved from Patrick.