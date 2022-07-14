Two boys in Obrachire unregistered salon car crash laid to rest

Regional News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The two out of three siblings who lost their lives in the unregistered saloon car that veered off the road and landed in a stall have been laid to rest today at their Awutu Obrachire home within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region.



The two, Jeremiah Otoo and Francis Essel were pronounced dead at the hospital when hen unregistered salon car crashed them in a stall together with Nathaniel Otoo who managed to escape upon seeing the car veer off the road to land in their mother’s container store on Saturday, 9/07/2022, at Obrachire of Awutu Senya West, Central region.



Immediate past District Chief Executive (DCE), Stephen Kwame Quaye, who has since day one, been at the forefront of managing affairs tells Rainbow Radio International that as part of the desire to help the bereaved family contain the pain and trauma, the burial was needed without delay while the driver goes through the legal process to make sure justice is served.



In attendance at the burial service were Obrachire-Akropong Electoral Area Assemblyman, Joseph Tettey, Madam Gizella Tetteh Abgotsui, MP for Awutu Senya West, and Hon. Stephen Kwame Quaye himself mourned and console the bereaved family.