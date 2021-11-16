Two boys drown in Volta River

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Victims are Stephen Amponsah, 16, and Richard Nii Noi, 17



The boys drowned at Adome in the Asuogyaman District



They had visited the town with other family members for a funeral



Two teenage boys have been reported dead after they drowned in the Volta River over the weekend.



According to a Starr FM report sighted by GhanaWeb, the boys identified as Stephen Amponsah, 16, and Richard Nii Noi, 17, attended a funeral at Adome near Senchi in the Asuogyaman District where they decided to go for a swim in the Volta Lake.



The boys reportedly drowned in the process and had their bodies retrieved and deposited at the VRA Hospital mortuary by the police and officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO)



The incident follows a similar incident in the Saboba District where 10 Junior High School students drowned after a boat they were travelling on the Oti River capsized.



The students who were about 31 in total were returning from their headmaster’s farm when the boat they were travelling in capsized.



20 of them survived the incident as they were able to swim to safety.



