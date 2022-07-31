Two arrested over 'murder' of vacationing Canada-based Ghanaian

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Police have arrested Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student and Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer for their involvement in the murder of one Frank Kofi Osei at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra.



Osei, a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada was in the country for a vacation.



Safina also known as Safina Diamond on social media and Arku are said to have stabbed the deceased several times on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.



Charged with conspiracy and murder, the Adenta District Court presided over by Nana Aba Quaiba Nunoo preserved their pleas and remanded them into Police custody to reappear on August 12.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko declined a bail application put in by the defence team as the case was under investigations and efforts were underway to nab other accomplices currently at large.



The court turned down the bail application.



Narrating the facts, Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko said Safina is a 23-year-old level 100 student of the University of Ghana and Arku is a Technical Officer of the Crop Research Institute, Kumasi.



Chief Inspector Nyarko said Osei, now deceased is a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada, but has been in the country a few weeks ago.



On July 24, 2022, Prosecution said Osei visited Safina, his fiancé who resides at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night there.



Prosecution said at night, Safina and Arku together with others yet to be identified stabbed Osei several times with a knife on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.



It said Safina and Arku cleaned up the blood, while the deceased was in the room for a 24-hour period.



According to prosecution, accused persons later dragged the deceased from first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped him at the gate of the house near where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra and washed the blood stains off the staircase.



On July 26, this year, at about 0400 hours,Safina called a police officer saying that her boyfriend visited her, and he had died in her room.



Prosecution said the Police Officer called the Police Patrol Team who rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying at the gate of Safina's house, but (she) Safina and Arku were nowhere to be found.



It said the Police later traced Safina to Ashalley Botwe School Junction and nabbed her.



Prosecution said Arku after committing the act, absconded to Kumasi.



It said efforts were underway to apprehend other accomplices on the run.