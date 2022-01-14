Two arrested over murder of Holland returnee

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man found dead in Bosomtwe district Bernard Boateng returned home to spend Christmas with family Bernard Boateng found dead meters from house he went to visit



Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year old Bernard Boateng, who returned to Ghana from Holland for the Christmas holidays.



The deceased was allegedly murdered at Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region on January 10, 2022 after earlier reports that he had gone missing.



It is reported that the victim’s hands and legs were tied with a rope with cuts on the forehead and an ear after he was subjected to severe beatings before he was killed.



The victim, who flew down to celebrate Christmas with his family at Suame Makro, had gone to the community to visit his friend.



The victim was found dead the next morning about 100 meters away from the house he visited at Aputuogya.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at a morgue while investigations have been launched into the incident.