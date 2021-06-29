Two arrested over death of #FixTheCountry activist

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Macho Kaaka was attacked by a mob on June 25, 2021



• He was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Hospital where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021



• The police has arrested two persons as part of investigations into the mob attack



The Ashanti Regional Police Command has confirmed that it has arrested two persons in connection with the attack and subsequent death of #FixTheCountry advocate Ibrahim Mohammed known popularly as Macho Kaaka.



This was made known by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo who is the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.



ASP Ahianyo at a press conference announced that Ibrahim Issaka also known as Anyass and Fuseini Alhassan were picked up on Monday, June 28, 2021 around 10:45pm.



Whiles urging the public to exercise restraint on the issue, ASP Ahianyo said the police will look into suspicions that he was attacked because of his activism works on social media.



He said ‘the witness accounts show that the deceased Kaaka was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorcycle around 1:30am on Sunday June 27, 2021.



“Police investigation will also extend to rumorsrumours that the deceased was a journalist and a member of #FixTheCountry movement to ascertain if the murder was linked to his work or the movement.”



Maacho Kaaka died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, three days after he was attacked by a mob on the dawn of June 25, 2021.



The youth of Ejura in the Ashanti Region where he hails are pointing accusing figures at the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the area.



“Do you know how many people have died since this guy was forced on us as MCE? NPP will collapse and this town can’t contain us if Sualisu Bamba is forced on us again. How many people must die before Akufo-Addo realizes he has imposed a tyrant, incompetent and heartless mafia boss as our MCE.



"First, it was Rauf, and one guy at Hiawoanwu and now Kaaka. What we are telling the President is that enough is enough. We won’t sit down for Bamba and his boys to rule this town like a separate territory," Inyass Awudu, a member of the youth group said.



