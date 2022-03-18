Two arrested over chieftaincy clashes in North East Gonja

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Police have confirmed the arrest of two persons following renewed chieftaincy clashes in Janton Dashie in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



According to police, the suspects were arrested in the late hours of Wednesday, March 16.



The clashes led to the killing of two and five persons seriously injured.



Some houses were burnt to ashes.



A joint police-cum-military enforcement have since been deployed to the community to ensure calm.



There has been a chieftaincy dispute between the people of Janton and Banvim, both in the North East Gonja District.



The District Security Council (DISEC) has been mediating the issue for the past three years.



Calm has since returned to the area.