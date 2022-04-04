Two arrested in connection with fatal Asunafo shooting

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 4 April 2022

Two factions clash at Asunafo



Nine wounded in Asunafo shooting



Police on manhunt for Asunafo shooting suspects



On Friday, April 1, 2022, there was a shooting incident at Asunafo in the Kwabeng District of the Eastern Region which led to the death of one individual and some eight other persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.



Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which is said to have occurred during a clash between two factions over mining activities in the Asunafo township.



According to preliminary police investigations, nine persons sustained gunshot wounds during the clash leading to the death of one victim.



The deceased who was rushed together with the other victims to the Enyirensi Government Hopsital for medical treatment, was reported dead on arrival.



Confirming the arrests, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh called for more public collaboration in fighting crime and urged members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects involved in the incident.



“We want to assure those persons that will be giving us such information that it is going to be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” he told Citi News.



“We are also going to ensure that persons who are linked to these disturbances are taken through the due process of the law and the law is made to punish them, so it will serve as a deterrent to other people who will try to take the law into their own hands,” he added.



