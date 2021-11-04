Two arrested in Adawso for forcibly stripping teenagers naked

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons for forcibly stripping two teenagers naked at Akuapem-Adawso.



The two were arrested Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at Akuapem-Adawso in the Eastern Region.



The suspects allegedly assaulted the teenagers while parading them on the streets of Adawso on Friday, October 29, 2021, in the Akuapem North Municipality.



The suspects stripped and abused the victims after they were accused of allegedly stealing ¢100 and a mobile phone



Confirming the incident, the Director-General of Police’s Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the two victims have been sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for medical attention.



He added that Psychologists have also been assigned to counsel the families of the victims.



“ We continue to strongly urge the public to desist from engaging in unlawful acts or risk being arrested and prosecuted,” ACP Kwesi Ofori added.