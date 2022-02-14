Two arrested for stealing mattresses at Apiate Relief Camp

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: GNA

Two males in their early thirties have been arrested by the security agencies at the Apiate Relief Camp for allegedly stealing two mattresses.



The suspects were arrested on Thursday at the security gate of the Camp when they made a brisk attempt to sneak out with the items.



They have since been handed over to the Bogoso police.



The arrest followed stringent measures by stakeholders to prevent social miscreants from impersonation and stealing at the Camp.



On January 20, a truck carrying explosives en route to the Chirano Gold Mines in the Western North Region, exploded at Apiate, a community between Bogoso and Bawdie, killing at least 14 people and levelling the entire community.



The explosion led to the relocation of members of the community to a temporary shelter at a camp in Bogoso.



Since then, Maxam, the company involved in the manufacturing of explosives, was asked after the government’s investigations, to pay a total of US$6 million, including a US$1 million fine for regulatory breaches.



President Akufo-Addo has since directed that the additional US$5million be donated to the Apiate Support Fund set up by the government to reconstruct the community.



Mr James Amfo Mensah, Bogoso Zonal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in charge of stores, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday.



He, however, warned all such impostors that the law would deal drastically with such social deviants to serve as a deterrent to other people.



“Initially, people from all walks of life infiltrated the camp but we are now settled and know ourselves better so no one can impersonate. We know ourselves by name, relation and new friendships.”



“We are protecting ourselves. We will fish out such criminals because we have data of all of us in the camp,” he assured.



Also, there are stationed security personnel patrolling the Camp day and night to protect lives and property.



Mr Mensah said there was adequate food supply at the Camp for distribution to inmates.



“We have lots of food, beverages, toiletries among others. The last time we supplied food was Monday, January 3, yet no one is complaining about food shortages,” he said.



Furthermore, Mr Mensah, appealed for more containers to secure items donated as many mattresses among others were kept in the open – at the mercy of the weather.



“We want to assure all that the lives of inmates here are secured. There is enough food, for now, all the people are happy and healthy,” Mr Mensah indicated.