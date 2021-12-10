Two arrested for conspiring to sell boy,16, for Ghc800k

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Akyem Oda District Police Command in Eastern Region has arrested two suspects for conspiring to sell a 16-year-old boy for Ghc800,000.



The suspects are Kwaku Asare, 24, and Kwame Asante, 28.



Starr News has gathered that the arrest was made through a collaboration between Police and an informant (name withheld) after the latter picked intelligence about plans by the suspects to traffick the victim who is a nephew of suspect Kwaku Asare but resides in Ashaiman.



The informant disguised as an agent interested in the illicit sale of the victim and proposed Ghc800,000 cash which the suspects agreed.



Suspect Kwaku Asare lured the victim to Akyem Oda under the pretext that he had secured him a well-paid job.



This was to ostensibly enable him and his conspirator to capture and sell the victim to the agent.



The suspects were arrested by Police on December 7, 2021, at Oda lorry terminal waiting for the arrival of the victim for the transaction to be completed.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, the suspects admitted during interrogation to conspiring to sell the Victim.



The suspects are in Police custody assisting further investigation that would lead to the arrest of other accomplices.



He said meanwhile, the suspects would be arraigned before the court on charges of conspiracy to commit crimes to wit human trafficking, and Human trafficking.