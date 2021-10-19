Two armed robbers attack bullion van, make away with GH¢107,000

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A bullion van has been attacked in Tarkwa in the Western Region



• The van was attacked in front of Ransbet Super Shopping Market



• The van was without a police escort



A bullion van with more than GH¢107,000 in it has been robbed by two armed robbers in the center of Tarkwa in the Western Region.



The incident occurred in front of the Ransbet Super Shopping Market after the bullion van arrived at the venue to collect weekend sales to the bank.



On October 18, 2021, one of the robbers is said to have entered the supermarket by disguising himself as a shopper only to attack the cashier who was about to put the money in the bullion van.



A CCTV footage showed that the accomplice, who was on a motorbike, sped off immediately after they snatched the money.



“Imagery from the CCTV footage at the shop showed that after the cashier on the Mon-Trans bullion van took the money from the supermarket and was about to put it in the bullion van, the robber — who was inside the supermarket — charged on the cashier, snatched the money and walked away to sit on the motorbike, which had the other robber in charge, and sped off,” Daily Graphic reported.



Confirming the news to Daily Graphic, the manager of the supermarket, Ms. Mabel Dzedu said “The robber first entered the cosmetic shop and walked around for a while and then picked a drink and other items, paid for the items at the counter and waited for the items to be bagged.



“When the bankers arrived, the team went through the process of counting the sales and after the transaction was completed, they carried the money towards the waiting bullion van.”



Even though there were no fatalities, the Western Regional Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said they have begun investigations into the matter.



