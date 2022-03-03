Two armed robbers arrested, one in critical condition in West Mamprusi Municipality

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



The West Mamprusi Municipal Police Command have arrested two armed robbers in the Builsa South District and Mamprugu Moaduri District respectively.



The robbers, Awushie Abuba, 31, and Abubakar, 26, last week attacked some traders and run away with an unspecified amount of money and other belongings between Jadema and Kukua stretch in the Mamprugu-Moaduri District of the North East Region.



The information about the attack on the traders got to the community members and they quickly rushed to the scene to fight the robbers.



The community members on their arrival at the scene were able to apprehend one Abubakar age 26 (Fulani) who had both his legs broken after he was mercilessly beaten by the residents.



The other robbers took to their heels unhurt and unidentified.



In a video, Abubakari is seen mentioning some names of bandits who he said were also involved in that robbery and other previous robbery cases in the North East Region.



Awushie Abuba who was already on the police suspects list was arrested on the 2nd of March 2022 in the Upper East Region by the Fumbisi police command and handed over to the West Mamprusi police command for further investigation.



Abubakar (Fulani) was also brought to the Walewale District Hospital for treatment and currently battling for his life after he was beaten by the residents before police arrival.



The police have declined to comment on the matter.