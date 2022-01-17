Two allegedly killed over ‘wee’ transaction

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Two people have died following a misunderstanding over the purchase of marijuana locally known as “wee.”



The incident happened around 7 pm, Sunday at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma district in the Ashanti region.



One of the deceased has been identified by the residents as Nana Bonsu, 30 years. The suspect who was also killed by a mob is yet to be identified.



The suspect is said to have “pulled a knife and stabbed Nana Bonsu multiple times after he [the suspect] failed to pay for the “wee”, an eyewitness told Akoma News’ Kwabena Nyamekye.



Three other people are reported to have also sustained injuries.



Bodies of the deceased were later taken by the police and have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.



The police are yet to make an official statement over the incident.