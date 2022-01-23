Two Togolese arrested in Volta Region for peddling narcotics

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Ketu Divisional Police Command has arrested two suspects, Kpelly Kwame, 29 and Anani Sasu, 19, for peddling narcotics.



They were apprehended following a tip-off.



The suspects both Togolese, were arrested in an uncompleted building at Apedido, a suburb of Aflao, with quantities of dried leaves and seeds suspected to be narcotics.



The Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, told the GNA, that the Divisional Command received several complaints from residents that a group of young men were peddling drugs in the area and harassing them.



She said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, together with others, have been peddling drugs in the Community for some time now.



DSP Tenge said the suspects will be processed for Court.