Two TTU students secure court order to halt exams

Regional News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Management of Takoradi Technical University may not be able to undertake their second-semester examination following an injunction secured by two rusticated students.



Kasapafmonline.com has gathered that the Sekondi High Court suggests the two aggrieved students through their lawyers secured an interlocutory injunction to stop TTU from undertaking examination for Higher National Diploma (HND) LEVEL 300 students of the Procurement department.



One of the uncles to the students, Kingsley Fredricks, who confirmed the court injunction told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan several attempts to get a fair hearing for his sibling was unsuccessful after the TTU failed to respond to a petition they sent early this month (July) 2021.



Constance Asante together with her other colleagues were handed two semesters of rustication for misconduct, planning a demonstration against the school, unlawful usage of TTU’s school logo, among other things.



However, when contacted, Registrar of Takoradi Technical University Dr Moses Maclean Abnory said the school is yet to be served with the writ.



TTU is expected to commence its second-semester examination on Friday, July 23, 2021.