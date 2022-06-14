Two SHS students ‘bizarrely’ drown in swimming pool

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The families of two teenage Senior High School students are calling for a full police investigation to unravel the circumstance leading to the drowning of their wards on Monday, June 13, 2022.



17-year-old Olivia Tetteh, a student of St John’s Senior High School and 18-year-old Christabel Agyekum of Saltpond Senior High School are said to have died in a swimming pool at an event Center at Aplaku Hill.



According to reports, the girls visited the resort for a swimming session and were restricted by the lifeguard who is said to have gone in search of live jackets to be given to the two.



In less than five minutes after his return to the poolside, the lifeguard is said to have found two teenagers’ lifeless bodies lying at the bottom of the pool.



The fully clothed girls are reported to have drowned in the 7-feet section of the pool.



However, their families say the narration given to them by the lifeguard and the management of the event center does not add up.



According to the father of one of the victims, he cannot fathom how the two girls would drown five minutes after they supposedly entered the pool.



The mother of Christabel Agyekum, Madam Josephine Amoah, is demanding a full police investigation as both families believe there is an attempt to cover up the actual circumstance leading to the death of their children.