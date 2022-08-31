Two JHS Girls' death: Families call for arrest of boyfriends over text message

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Families of the two Junior High School students found dead at the roadside have called on the police to question the supposed boyfriends of the deceased girls.



The two deceased friends – Yvonne Ansaah and Esther Oye both 16 years were found lying motionless at the Okrakwadwo community junction of the Koforidua to Adukrom Highway Tuesday dawn, hours after they left home Monday evening to allegedly visit their boyfriends at a nearby community Mintakrom also known as Mile 14.



The girls were seen lying at the roadside with severe head injuries.



Esther Oye was pronounced dead on arrival at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Akuapem Mampong whilst Yvonne Ansaah was pronounced dead shortly after she was admitted at the Eastern Regional Hospital.



Eric Akrasi, an Okada rider was one of the few persons who arrived at the scene.



Mr. Ofei James, spokesperson for the family of Yvonne Ansaah said the family suspects foul play based on circumstances that led to her death.



According to him, the supposed boyfriend of Yvonne sent her a text message 11:06 pm questioning why she failed to inform her she was coming to visit him.



The text message on the phone of the deceased girl retrieved at the crime scene but in possession of the family reads ” But u what’s wrong with u did u tell me u’re coming here ”



He further alleged that her boyfriend, now at large, allegedly called a lady in the community few minutes later to inform her that Yvonne and her friend have been involved in an accident.



The lady in question has since run away from Okrakwadwo community.



Samuel Obiri, Uncle to the late Esther Oye said the family will reject any cause of death relating to lorry accident.



He said the family equally suspects foul play.



The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the respective hospitals awaiting autopsy on Thursday to establish the cause of death.



Meanwhile, the Adukrom Police is still investigating the incident.