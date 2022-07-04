Two Ghanaian footballers arrested in India over fake travel documents

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Two Ghanaian footballers were arrested by Meghalaya Police in the northeastern part of India for not possessing valid travel documents on Saturday.



A police team intercepted a tourist vehicle bearing registration number ML 05 T 3049 in NH 6 along Ummulong and detected six African nationals.



Out of the six African national, there were two Ghanaians involved in the incident.



The six footballers were proceeding toward East Jaintia Hills district for participating in a football tournament in Mosiang Lamare village, the Superintendent of Police of West Jaintia Hills district, Bikram D Marak, said.



The group planned to play a semi-final football match as they were hired by some football clubs.



The Ghanaians among the six people arrested namely, Enock Kwabena (29) and Moses Zutah (24) possessed valid travel documents and have since been released from police custody.



Other players arrested are identified to come from Nigeria, Mozambique, Liberia and Guinea.



Footballghana.com understands they could produce a valid travel document, however, they are still in the police custody.



