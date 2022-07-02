Two Ghanaian-Canadian Students shine at 2022 Broookview Middle School graduation held at York University

Diasporia News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

Two Canadian-born Ghanaian students have won top awards at this year’s Brookview Middle School graduation ceremony for grade 8 students.



The ceremony which was held at the premises of York University in Toronto on June 28, 2022, saw Gideon Awuah and Nana Koramah of classes 8-2 and 8-3 win top awards.



Gideon Awuah grabbed the Ontario Principals Council Award while Nana Koramah won the Student Leadership Award.



Nana also came on top of her class in Science and Drama. Gideon also won the Mathematics Award in his class as well as being the co-winner of the Anderson Daley Award given to 2 Black students (male and female) for articulating how they have demonstrated positively to the Brookview Middle School community and have shown academic growth.



Each student for the Anderson Daley Award received a cash value of $150.00. The Anderson brothers (former students of Brookview)who are public lawyers were present at the ceremony to personally hand over the Anderson Daley Award to the proud recipients.



Ghanaian parents who attended the ceremony were very happy and proud of these achievers.



The Ghanaians in Toronto through the Ghanaweb congratulate Gideon Awuah and Nana Koramah on their achievements and wish them all the best at High School as they continue their education.