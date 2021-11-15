Two Chinese, two Ghanaians convicted for illegally dealing in gold, money laundering

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

• Some Chinese were in court



• The Tarkwa Circuit Court was presided over by Hathia Ama Manu



• The court has confiscated 11kg of gold



Two Chinese nationals in Ghana, Chen Hung Labania, and Chen Zhili Andy, have been convicted by a Tarkwa Circuit Court for unlawfully dealing in gold and money laundering.



Two Ghanaians, Stephen Arthur, and Prince Denis Aidoo, have also been convicted along with the Chinese nationals.



A release from the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, stated that the court found each of them liable to pay a fine or in default serve prison terms ranging between 10 to15 years.



“The Circuit Court on 5th November 2021, convicted and found the two Chinese nationals liable to pay a fine of 120,000 penalty units (GHC1,440.000.00) each or in default serve 15 years each in prison. The two Ghanaians were also fined 100,000 and 120,000 penalty units (GHC1,200,000.00 and GHC1,440,000.00) respectively, or in default, serve prison terms of 10 years and 15 years respectively,” the statement said.



Chen Hung, Chen Zhili, and Stephen Arthur were found to be dealing in gold without licenses while Prince Denis Aidoo’s license had expired.



They were charged with eight (8) counts of offences.



