Two Akans on a ticket? You must be joking – Ben Ephson squashes idea of Ken-Alan alliance

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pollster Ben Ephson has ruled out the possibility of Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong running on a presidential ticket in the future.



The issue of Alan, who withdrew from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries teaming up with the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong; has been floated by some analysts.



The veteran journalist believes the idea is far-fetched citing ethnic dynamics in the political landscape.



“Two Akans on a ticket, you must be joking, it will never happen,” he told Metro TV’s Bridget Otoo in an interview (September 5, 2023).



“After the 2007 primary, Alan resigned and later on came back but having contested two or three times, I thought he should have learnt his lessons. He has not learnt any lessons,” Ephson added.



He reiterated his point that delegates in their 30s will struggle to appreciate the political gravitas of Alan, who peaked in politics some 15 years ago.



Alan on September 5 withdrew from the November 4 NPP flagbearership race citing intimidation of his supporters during a preliminary round of voting and the skewed system favouring a candidate he did not mention.





#Election2024: Alan Kyeremanten will not partner Kennedy Agyapong. Two Akans on a ticket will never happen - Ben Ephson suspects the former Trade minister might run as an independent candidate#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/URqSbdvJq4 — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) September 6, 2023

SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb