Twitter users share mixed feelings about this year’s Christmas

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People on Twitter have been sharing their mixed experiences of this year's Xmas

Many join in Christmas celebrations



Twitter users speak about Christmas experience



Christmas experiences shared on Twitter



While many are still in the celebrative mood of the yuletide, it has emerged that not quite everybody shares the same experiences although the season is meant to be one of love and giving.



In a Twitter thread sighted by GhanaWeb, some tweeps have shared what and how their experiences during this year’s Christmas has been.



This was after a user with the handle @nakwaati wrote, “Akufo-Addo is the first government to successfully suck the Christmas vibe out of the Ghanaian air,” to which some people commented below it.



Here are some of the responses:





Akufo Addo is the first government to successfully suck the Christmas vibe out of the Ghanaian air. — ????????????????, (@nakwaati) December 25, 2021

In truth, 2019 Christmas was one of the best to happen in the country and it was under his government. Have you forgotten so soon? The Year of Return et all..???????????????? — NanaYhaw (@NanaYhaw_) December 26, 2021

Boys no dey enjoy dema Christmas but ebe government e fault. ???????????? — EA_Aikins (@tsatsuRED) December 26, 2021

You could have easily said you're not enjoying your Christmas. Others are enjoying. Don't be fooled by boys. They'll tell you things hard, things hard but they will actually be chilling hard ????. — ASK Maama???????? (@xaliamaama) December 26, 2021

Masa Christmas dey go very well chale people dey buy ticket ooo money dey — kofi Gunner???????????????? (@adotiejerry) December 26, 2021

He is even thinking of putting levy on it. — Gideon (@Dejoh36) December 26, 2021

Have you gone out?don't generalize your statement bruh — Kofi (@_MarvinOA) December 27, 2021

You could have easily said you're not enjoying your Christmas. Others are enjoying. Don't be fooled by boys. They'll tell you things hard, things hard but they will actually be chilling hard ????. — ASK Maama???????? (@xaliamaama) December 26, 2021