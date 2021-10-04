Twitter users react to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram shut down

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down now...



Twitter people are like..#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/MybLOeOQmr — Aaron Lee (@AskAaronLee) October 4, 2021

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Instagram down, Facebook down, WhatsApp down. You know who’s in-charge now? ???? pic.twitter.com/wlUEJCUP13 — MoomooAtiny_ (@MoomooAtiny_) October 4, 2021

When Instagram and Facebook are down... ???? pic.twitter.com/AypJEqT7fB — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 4, 2021

Instagram down. WhatsApp down. Facebook down.



Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/8dTjlSfzzH — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2021

IG down or something — Sean (@SeanReezy25) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

I think Mark Zuckerberg threw a tantrum and is about to learn that neither he nor the rest of the world needs facebook, instagram, or whatsapp. It was\is a failed experiment. We do not "get along" online. — Clay The Rude Scot (@DilbertDonely) October 4, 2021

A great reminder that Facebook and Instagram should never be used as your organization’s only website. — Marc A. Pitman, CSP® (@marcapitman) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021