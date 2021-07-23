Twitter users ‘celebrate’ Kissi Agyebeng’s answer on age and experience

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

• Parliament’s Appointment Committee vetted and passed Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, on July 22



• One issue he responded strongly to was his age and experience and its suitability for the top anti-graft post



• Agyebeng’s response has won him plaudits especially on social media platform, Twitter



Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng’s appearance - on July 22 - before Parliament’s Appointments Committee has elicited different reponses from different quarters.



The reactions have come from Members of Parliament to political watchers, from governance experts to media personnel and from the general public, especially via social media platforms.



One major question the 43-year-old nominee spoke to was the issue of his age and whether or not he had garnered the necessary experience to take up the post, a question posed by James Agalga, MP for Builsa North.



Agyebeng’s full response



“I turned 43 years on 2nd July few weeks ago. I qualify to be the President of the Republic. I am age mates with the President of the French Republic and… I am a year older than the Minister of Justice and Attorney General.



“We were mates at the University of Ghana and Ghana School Of Law. There is no question about his age (so) why then throw issues about my age?



“I was called to the bar some 18 years ago. I qualify to sit on the Supreme Court of Ghana. Indeed, I am three years past the qualification for the Supreme Court



“I have taught Criminal Law in the University of Ghana for 15 years, continuously. I see if I am not mistaken, some of my former students around this table.



“Hon Member for Ejisu is my former student. Hon Member for Madina is my former student, Hon. Member for Okaikwei Central, I was their TA (teaching assistant) in Conflict of Law. These are the products of my experience, they are here, right here for everyone to see.



“To anchor on that I have had a front role, although I have not been a prosecutor, properly so-called, I have had a front role to landmark prosecutions in this country”.



The reactions especially on Twitter has been of praise for the firm and frank nature of the response. A number of people believed age should not have been an issue in the face of competence and track record.







Below are some reactions:





This should be shown to kids to teach them how to answer a question with a hammer at an interview and leaving no room for a comeback.pic.twitter.com/sTDQ3Aj4KB — Lexis (@niilexis) July 22, 2021

I watch people from the other side make baseless arguments about Mr Kisi Agyebeng’s appointment as the SP regarding his age and it very funny!

Because if someone can govern Ghana at age 40, what then will stop Mr Kisi Agyebeng at age 43 from functioning as SP?

Brilliant ???? pic.twitter.com/g56HxkJQKf — Kow Essuman, Esq. Jnr (@Iam_Frimpong) July 22, 2021

Kissi Agyebeng refers to age-semblances between himself and the President of France etc. He also cites his experiences which qualify him inter alia, to be a Supreme Court judge, over concerns on his age and seemingly lack of experience#dennislawnews#SpecialProsecutorVetting — Dennislaw (@dennislaw_ghana) July 22, 2021