Twifo-Kotokye D/A Basic School appeals for infrastructure

Regional News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Akwasi Asamoah IV, the chief of Twifo-Kotokye has appealed for the provision of immediate infrastructure to aid teaching and learning at Twifo-Kotokye D/A Basic School in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.



He said the safety of the pupils and teachers in the school could not be guaranteed, as academic work was conducted in an old ramshackle building that had become a death trap.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said "the structure, exposes the pupils and their teachers to danger since it could collapse any moment."



The only facility serving as a school for the community is a shed improvised as a three classroom structure without furniture.



Other challenges include the lack of basic educational materials, a toilet facility, a computer lab, and a library which had greatly affected academic activities.



"In this day and era, pupils in my community sit on cement blocks with wooden slabs on them. Even the shed on which they study was provided by the community," he said, adding that several appeals to the assembly and government had fallen on deaf ears.



The chief said because of the poor educational infrastructure in the community, some residents preferred to send their children to school in Twifo-Praso, where there were better facilities.



The situation, he said was promoting absenteeism, teenage pregnancies and affecting the morale of teachers and pupils as well.



Nana Asamoah called on government and philanthropic organizations to help address the challenges impeding effective teaching and learning in the school.