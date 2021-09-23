Twene Jonas wanted for deportation - Hopeson Adorye claims

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian politician and NPP 2020 Parliamentary aspirant for Kpone Kantamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye has disclosed that USA based Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas, has gone into hiding in the United States.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Hopeson Adorye who is currently in the States asserted that Twene Jonas has been in the United States with wrong documents hence the authorities over there are in search for him to be deported.



According to the politician, the Youth of Ghana who follows blindly must be wide awake and not be deceived by the supposed luxury being exhibited by Twene Jonas.



He further stated that, Twene Jonas who has succeeded in influencing and polluting the masses in Ghana, has gone into hiding because he has been sacked from his job place, evicted from where he resides and has been left with no option than to lay low in recent times.



"We went to Rockefeller to look for him [Twene Jonas], we told that he has been fired. He lives in a wooden structure which is actually a part of a living room of a pastor and this guy goes about spewing nonsense...," Hopeson Adorye said.



