Turning of abandoned toll booths into urinals only a proposal – Roads Minister

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has said the use of abandoned toll booths across the country as places of convenience is only one of the plans on the list of things that the government is considering using them for.



The Minister’s comments follow widespread criticisms after he had hinted of plans to turn abandoned toll booths across the country into places of convenience.



According to the Minister, the comments he made was part of an interview he granted in response to the future of the toll booths.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, 8 February 2022, Mr. Amoako-Atta said: “It was an interview, but a small portion of it is what has been taken by the media. I was speaking to the press and they wanted to know the future of all the tollbooths and among others, I said the Ministry has plans and the government is thinking of a lot of ways of putting the tollbooths to use, and I said that we have about 38 of them at various vantage points in the country, to improve the sanitary situation.



“For instance, on the highways we have vehicles stopping indiscriminately and drivers and passengers getting down urinating everywhere and it’s too indecent.”



The Minister also indicated that the turning of the abandoned toll booths into urinals was only a suggestion.



“I suggested that [tollbooth will be turned into washrooms] among other things, so it wasn’t a statement I made anywhere.



“It was an interview and only that portion was picked. You do not have access and you are not privy to the entire interview so as a Member of Parliament why did you pick this alone, [it means] you are ignorant,” the Roads Minister stated.



The Minister had earlier hinted of plans by the government to turn the various toll booth structures across the country into washrooms for road users.



“We even want to refurbish all those toll booth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for use by motorists to avoid situations where motorists stop to ease themselves indiscriminately,” Mr Amoako-Atta stated.