'Turn down the temperature and allow the process of governance to proceed' – MPs told

Members of Parliament (MPs) have been asked to allow the governance process to proceed even though they are subjecting the budget of the government to vigorous scrutiny.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, made this call on Sunday, December 12, 2021, whilst speaking at the launch of the 24-carat commemorative gold coin at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



According to Otumfuo, the MPs in exercising their duties under the law, should not frustrate the executive arm of government from performing their legitimate duties and they should bear in mind that it is not also their duty to determine policies for the executive.



He said, “we elect people to represent us to make such there is some equilibrium in what governments do. It is to our good that our representatives in Parliament subject the national budget to most vigorous scrutiny and to all, to call for changes.



“Government must also have the humility to acknowledge and embrace the useful input from all sources but our representatives need to bear in mind that it is not their role to rather determine policy for the executive or frustrate them from performing their legitimate duties,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said at the launch of the commemorative gold coin at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



He noted, the good thing in a democracy is that people listen, observe and weigh what their leaders do over time and pass their judgement at the appropriate time.



“So, our parliamentary representatives can be sure that their contributions in the House are not wasted. The people have noted them and know that they will reflect on them when the time comes to determine the next face in our governing process. That may be two years away but that is what democracy demands.



“What is important now is for them to turn down the temperature and allow the process of governance to proceed so that the people will retain their exclusive right to pass judgement on how they have been governed at the appropriate time,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed.



He observed that, the captains of business and finance gathered at the Manhyia Palace during the launch “need certainty in our political climate to facilitate a successful operation. The global investment community seek the certainty of our democratic commitment to encourage them to purchase our gold and invest in our economy and the good people of Ghana want the reassurance that the democratic path that they have chosen remains irreversible.”



“So, let us pray for compromise to prevail and drastically reduce if not completely but eliminate the risk of our democratic governance being truncated by unforeseen circumstances. May storm soon blow over and Ghana continue to shine like the 24-carat commemorative gold coin now and forever,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu said.







About the commemorative gold coin



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, launched the 24-carat commemorative gold coins as part of celebrating 22 years of his contribution to the peace, stability and development of Ghana.



The launch was under the authorization of the Central Bank, the Bank of Ghana, for Gold Coast Refinery Limited to mint the commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene.



This is the first time in the history of this country that non-circulating commemorative coins meant to celebrate and honour people, places, events and institutions are being issued.



The commemorative gold coin was issued at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Sunday marked the last celebration of the Akwasidae festival. The auction of the gold coins will be used to establish a multi-purpose Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.



Key features of the commemorative gold coins



The coins are of 99.99 per cent assay at 24-carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each. It is described by the organizers as the ‘treasured collectors articles’.



“The face of the gold coins bears the image of the Asantehene, with the Adinkra symbols ‘Bi Nka Bi’ and ‘Mpatapo’, which symbolise peace, harmony and reconciliation.



“The reverse bears an image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa),” a statement from the organisers said.