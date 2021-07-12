Tufohen of Oguaa Traditional Area commends the police for arresting persons operating ‘Pragya’ illegally

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Tufohen of Oguaa Traditional Area Nana Kwame Adu VI says the arrest of individuals operating commercial tricycles illegally by the regional command is laudable and has the full support of the Traditional council.



On Monday, the Central Regional Police Command impounded close to sixty tricycles known as Pragya operating illegally within the Cape Coast Metropolis.



According to the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, the operation was aimed at ridding the metropolis of the illegal operation of these tricycles.



Speaking to ATL FM yesterday following the arrests, Nana Kwame Adu VI indicated that considering the increasing rate of tricycle related accidents in the metropolis such a move is long overdue.



“It is long overdue but we should be mindful of the fact that it will send mixed feelings to the populace because others will think that this exercise will deprive them of their income whilst others will praise it because of the nuisance the unregulated services of the tricycles have brought upon the people of Cape Coast, so I welcome it very much”.



He further indicated that “When the new Regional Crime Officer came, he paid a courtesy call on Oguaa Traditional Council, we put to him this menace and also suggested that he should create a platform of educating them on how to use this Pragya so that those who do not follow will be sanctioned and this was discussed five months ago and so our contribution is there”.



He also called on his fellow chiefs and other subjects to desist from pleading on behalf of people found guilty of operating tricycles illegally. He believes such acts undermine the progress made in the fight.



“I also heard that when they make an arrest, Nananom go and beg but it is not going to happen with this one. Any Chief in Oguaa traditional area who dares will have the traditional council to answer to,” he remarked.



