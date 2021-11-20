Tsikata's family breaks silence on demise of their beloved

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

The family of the late Captain Kojo Tsikata Rtd has officially announced the death of their beloved.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) died at the age of 85.



The family noted that a private burial would be held for the late Kojo Tsikata as he wished while alive.



“The family of Captain Kojo Tsikata (Rtd) regrets to announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was 85,” part of the statement read.



"In accordance with his wishes, the family will be making arrangements for a private family funeral," it added.



The family, however, did not reveal what led to his death.



Meanwhile, some members of the National Democratic Congress have poured in their tributes and sent their condolences to the bereaved family.



