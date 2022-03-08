Tsavana community gets portable water, appeals for more aid

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

The only source of water for domestic use in Tsavana, a farming community in South Tongu District of the Volta region is a swamp that they share with cattle.



Emerging from a low land area covered with grass and mud, it looks brownish and unhealthy for use, but being the only source of water, residents have no choice.



Faustina Asem is a fourty year old mother of eight, she said the swamp water is what she uses for cooking, bathing and other domestic activities.



She shares their plight to access water "We experience much water crises in each dry season, rainy season is the only era that we enjoy. And whenever this source is completely dried up, we're forced to buy a "Kuffuor gallon" of stream water from a neighboring community at a price of Ghc3 per gallon" she said.



The Assemblyman for the area, Israel Dzitorwoko said "The situation here in Tsavana is quite alarming this is what my people use since time immemorial… We are appealing to the government and other philanthropists to come to our aid"



NGO provides mechanized borehole



After learning the plight of the community some two non-profit organizations, CODE57 and Siblings Keeper Foundation a youth based organizations from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) constructed a mechanized borehole which will partially solve the water crises.



During a commissioning ceremony of the borehole on Saturday, 5 March 2022, Public Relations Officer of CODE57, Janice Osei Agyeman said the organization operates in other parts of the country in areas of giving social intervention to underdeveloped societies, prioritizing development, politics and health screening.



The 3,000 liter tank mounted on the borehole is expected to be used by over 1,500 residents in the community.



CODE57 and Siblings Keeper Foundation also took advantage of the commissioning ceremony to screen residents for HIV, Malaria and blood sugar levels.



Some of the residents lamented that, there might be pressure on the facility hence the need to construct additional one.



A resident Joyce Torbi said "We appreciate the coming of this borehole but it is not enough for us, we are therefore appealing to authorities to construct another one for us, at least one at the other side of the community and those of us here can also use this.



The residents also appealed for toilet facility and a CHPS compound.