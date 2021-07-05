Tsatsu Tsikata recounts how Mfantsipim ‘bad boys’ cheered him on for breaking school rules

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Tsatsu Tsikata was a good boy during his time in school



• He never engaged in any form of activity that was against the school rules and regulation



• He was once influenced to break school rules and his colleagues cheered him on



As quiet as he was in school, Tsatsu Tsikata was someone who always conforms to school rules and regulations and would not want to do anything that will make him be in the bad books of school authorities.



His colleagues saw him differently, until one day when he was persuaded to follow his friends to watch a movie without an exeat.



Speaking on Citi TV, Tsatsu Tsikata said, though he found himself in a boys school, he was not the usual student who would like to mingle with his colleagues and engage in jama sessions.



“I wasn’t one of those students who will run off to the cinema in town and so on but I must make this confession today that there was one occasion when I got persuaded by some of my colleagues to break school rules and go to a cinema in town with them.



"What I can’t forget is that, as soon as some of the other bad boys saw me there, they broke into cheers and they were like wow! You are also here with us,” he narrated.



When he was asked if he remembers the movie he went to watch at the cinema, Tsikata said, the movie title was not anything that matter to them, the only thing that matter to them was breaking school rules.



“What matter is we were breaking school rules.”