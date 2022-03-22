You are here: HomeNews2022 03 22Article 1496369

Health News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Try these home remedies to reduce high blood pressure

High blood pressure also known as hypertension is a dangerous condition that can damage your heart. According to research, It affects one in three people in the US and 1 billion people worldwide. High blood pressure is labelled a “silent killer” because it normally doesn’t exhibit symptoms until the heart has been severely damaged.

Below are few home remedies to reduce high blood pressure naturally, even without medication.

1. Exercise

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to reduce high blood pressure. Regular exercise strengthens and enhances your heart’s effectiveness in pumping blood, decreasing blood pressure in your arteries. Exercising 150 minutes per week or enganing in moderate activities, such as walking, or running, can help decrease blood pressure and enhance heart health.

2. Stop Smoking

One of the numerous reasons to give up smoking is because, it is a strong risk factor for heart disease. Every puff of cigarette smoke raises blood pressure for a brief period of time. Tobacco compounds have also been linked to blood vessel damage.

Although, there hasn’t been a solid correlation established between smoking and high blood pressure, this could be because smokers build up a tolerance over time.

3. Take natural supplements

Adding natural supplements to your diet may also assist in the reduction of blood pressure. Here are a few of the most popular supplements with scientific backing:

- Hibiscus
- Garlic extract
- Whey protein
- Berberine

4. Meditation or Deep Breathing

While meditation and deep breathing could be classified as “stress reduction practices,” they really demand special attention. Deep breathing exercises can also be beneficial. When the body relaxes, this mechanism kicks in, reducing the heart rate and lowering blood pressure.

5. Cut Alcohol

A glass of red wine with dinner is entirely healthy. However, excessive alcohol consumption can lead to a variety of health problems, including high blood pressure. Excessive drinking also makes certain blood pressure drugs less effective. It's advisable for men to drink no more than two alcoholic beverages each day, according to the AHA. Women should have no more than one alcoholic drink every day.

