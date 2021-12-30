Trust NPP govt to revive economy, we’ve done it before – Kofi Agyepong to Ghanaians

Politics of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Kofi Agyepong has urged Ghanaians to have trust in the Akufo-Addo led administration to turn the economy around despite the adverse effect of COVID-19.



In a Facebook post to wish Ghanaians Merry Christmas, Mr. Agyepong noted that though it’s been a tough year, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government has proven it has what it takes to reverse the situation.



“COVID has had a devastating effect on all economies and Ghana is not an exception. We don’t live in isolation. Trust us, we have done it before and we will do it again.”



Mr. Agyepong further used the opportunity to clarify that the NPP has not boycotted the TV3 Morning show as has been widely circulated on social media.



“The NPP has not made any decision to boycott TV3 or its morning show. We are the New Patriotic Party; the most vibrant and fearless political party in W/A and any decision we take is communicated boldly and by wise men. I know people want to use us to stay relevant but they must do it with a certain level of ‘smartness’.”