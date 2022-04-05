TrueCare Ghana supports surgery of 3-year-old with GH¢27K

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: newsghana.com.gh

TrueCare Ghana a non-Government Organization (NGO) has presented a cheque of Twenty –Seven Thousand Six Hundred Cedis (GH 27,608.00) to Focus Orthopedic Hospital to enable a 3-year-old boy Master Adom Jedia who is suffering from a tight hamstring to undergo surgery.



Adom Jedia has been incapacitated by the sickness for the past three years and needed the aforementioned amount to enable him to undergo the surgery.



Madam Rachael Ofori, the mother of Adom Jedia as a single mother said all efforts to raise funds for her son's surgery have proved futile.



She stated that her son's health keeps getting worse for a lack of financial assistance to save his life.



“Barely two months now, I was introduced to TrueCare Ghana to seek their support to help address the plight of my son and to my surprise, they have not disappointed me. And to my greatest surprise, they have been able to raise the required fund needed for the surgery.



"All I can say now is that may God richly bless them for their intervention," she exclaimed, her face beaming.



Delivering the cheque to the hospital, the Executive Director of TrueCare Ghana, Saint Ofosu Koranteng disclosed that over the years the NGO has taken an active interest in facilitating funds to assist patients who cannot afford their surgical bills.



“When you take a closer look at the National Health Insurance Scheme, there are many restrictions and limitations to the beneficiaries such that, certain areas are not being covered especially when it comes to surgeries.



"In this regard, we are stepping in as an NGO to complement the government’s effort to help address the plight of the vulnerable in the country."



Stressing that, TrueCareGhana is currently focused on addressing issues related to health, community development, and disaster relief.



Adding that, the foundation will continue to support the government in diverse ways in order to help address the plight of the vulnerable in society.



The Administrator at Focus Orthopedic Hospital Mrs. Vivian Quashie-Kumasa who received the cheque on behalf of the hospital applauded TrueCare Ghana for their swift intervention.



She also used the occasion to appeal to other corporate organizations, philanthropists, and well-meaning individuals in the country to emulate the gesture and come to the aid of individuals facing similar challenges.