'True healing is from God': One down, you can't touch me and go free - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prophet Nigel Gaisie says doom has befallen his accusers



•Prophet Gaisie says more will follow before the year ends



•He adds that his accusers will not go free





Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said that the nation should expect the fall of persons who spoke evil against him.



According to him, doom will behalf any man who has ever tried to tarnish his image, adding that one of such persons is already down.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the preacher wrote that his accusers have begun falling. This he explained was a result of the anointing upon his life.



"It will be a lesson to all....who fight and speak lies against men of God and the church...they should expect the worse by fall of year because curses work......you can't touch me and go free....there is an oil of God upon my life, I have served the Lord faithfully' since my childhood," part of the post read.



He further hinted that his accusers have been stricken with illness, due to the curse them.



"I have seen a part of God before you can have money but true healing is of God, don't touch his men, you can have a gun but not protection, protection is of God...you cause my home pain, expect more pain because scriptures can't be broken....Zakaria2v8, Galatians6v7...the prayers of men of God works**.....one down, one to go***png," Prophet Nigel Gaisie concluded.



Reacting to the post, followers of the preacher have pleaded with him to forgive his accusers.



Afour Edgard wrote: "The pain caused you is unquestionable and a lot of us are with you and we love u. Please and please again forgive them for they don't know what they are doing."



Others argued that the man of God has been vindicated considering the lies levelled against him in the past.



A member o church, Adzokatse Mathew had this to say: "No man can put you down, God is the lifter of Men..Thousand May hate u, but Ten thousand still loves you..Big Salute to the Oil..PNG..Go higher."



Another, Kove Wilfredkinno wrote: "Prophet #NigelGaisie hmmmm from what I am noticing, I now understand clearly, what the scripture means when it says "touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm". May God have mercy on us!"



Below are some reactions from his followers:

















