Truck runs over sex worker while demanding money from ‘client’ at Buduburam

Regional News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 28-year-old sex worker called Anabel, has met her timely death after a tipper truck ran over her head at Triple X near Buduburam on the Kasoa Winneba Highway in the Central Region, Friday night.



The deceased, according to information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, is said to have hired a Taxi from Kasoa to Awutu Bereku to visit her client and upon reaching Triple X, she started fighting with the Taxi driver after accusing him of having sex with her, which the driver vehemently denied.



But the sex worker continued to demand her money insisting that the driver had sex with her without paying some time ago.



After separating the fight between them, the deceased sex worker then sat in the middle of the highway demanding GHC80.00 from those who separated the fight because she insisted that the Taxi driver had had sex with her without paying her.



While still sitting on the road, a speeding tipper truck fully loaded with sand emerged from Awutu Bereku and unfortunately ran over her to death.



The case was reported to the Gomoa Budumburam Police who arrived at the scene and conveyed the body of the deceased to St Gregory Hospital morgue.



The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested and assisting the Buduburam District Police Command with investigation.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







