Truck runs over 3 including prengnat woman, 5-year-old at Sefwi Juaboso

Pregnant woman and her child die instantly after crash



Several injured in accident on Juaboso-Asawinso-Bodi road



Injured victims of accident rushed to hospital for treatment



Three persons have died in a ghastly accident after a truck run them over at Sefwi Juaboso in the Western North Region.



The victims, according to a report by Emmanuel Sowa on Onua FM, include a pregnant woman and her five-year-old child.



The pregnant woman and her daughter, according to the reporter, were waiting for other passengers in a tricycle (Pragyia) when the Kia Rhino truck with registration number AS 9238-22 ran into the stationary tricycle.



The pregnant woman and her child died instantly while four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.



The Rhino truck which is said to have been carrying plantain suckers and running at top speed also ran into a Mercedes Benz with registration number AS 5233-19.



The reporter narrated that the truck driver veered into the lane of an oncoming vehicle when he attempted to overtake another car.



He stated that the truck driver, whose brakes failed when he applied it, turned his steering off the road, running into the tricycle and other vehicles.



The accident occurred on the highway linking Juaboso to Asawinso and Bodi.



Meanwhile, the injured persons, including the truck driver are said to be receiving treatment at the Sefwi Juaboso Government Hospital.



