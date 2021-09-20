Truck hauling assorted drinks capsizes in Ho

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

An assorted drinks-laden truck has been involved in an accident on the Ho to Kpenoe road close to the 66 Artillery Regiment.



The long vehicle, which bore a registration plate of the Republic of Benin, fell on its side at about 0800 hours on Friday and spilled its contents.



Mr Steven Kutor, Ho Municipal Fire Commander, said to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the fire station was alerted to the situation at about 0840 hours and rushed to the scene with recovery equipment, and found the driver trapped in the cabin.



He said the driver was retrieved from the vehicle and sent to the Ho Teaching hospital in an ambulance.



The Commander said investigations revealed the truck was from Nigeria and had entered the Country at the Nyive border.



He said the truck might have overturned while negotiating a curve while speeding.



Mr Kutor said three of five persons on board the vehicle, including the driver, were in critical condition.



“It’s a bit critical. In all, they were five onboard so for now, we have three casualties and the driver is critical,” he said.



The Commander advised divers of haulage and other heavy-duty trucks to avoid using the stretch as the sharp curve affected their manoeuvrability.



“You realise that the curve here is sharp and so I don’t think it is the right route for these long trucks to be passing. They should pass through the appropriate route.



“And I always tell the drivers that anytime they get to this place they have to be extremely careful because road users and passers-by are always using here,” he said.