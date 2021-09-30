Truck crashes police after driver loses control at Buipe

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Police Constable, formerly of the Regional Operations Department of the Savannah Regional Police Command, Ernest Newton Dwamena, has died whilst on official duty at Buipe.



He died after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed him on the spot.



The incident happened on Wednesday, September 29.



In a statement issued by the police administration, the Command led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi has since visited the family of Ernest at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them.



“The Ag. IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has also reached out to the parents via a phone call and extended the condolences of the Police Administration to them.”



The police administration has given a firm assurance that circumstances leading to the death of the officer will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate actions taken.



