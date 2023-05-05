Trotro driver allegedly poisons his fiancée and attempts suicide

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 35-year-old man identified as Akwasi has allegedly killed his fiancee after she paid him a visit over the weekend.



Details emerging indicate that the young man, a trotro driver, reportedly poisoned the lady, a seamstress, 25.



The lady, also identified as Martha, resides at Asuoyeboa in the Kwadaso Municipal Akwasi and paid her fiancee a visit last Saturday at Atwima Agogo Copas in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal of the Ashanti Region.



The trotro driver was also discovered in his room foaming at the mouth in an apparent suicide attempt and was rushed to the hospital where he is currently being treated.



According to reports, the driver was depressed because his fiancee was not treating him well and had threatened to end the relationship.



According to the report, after Martha visited the driver, he [Driver] called his mate and told him the lady had visited him after several disagreements.



The driver then handed Martha the phone and told her to speak with his mate.



Martha informed them that she would not be staying overnight because she had to return home.



The driver then grabbed her phone and told her she couldn’t go home.



Martha’s family was informed that the house she visited had burned down, but when they arrived, they realised it was false and learned that their daughter had died.



It is suspected that Akwesi poisoned a drink he gave to Martha and then drank it himself.